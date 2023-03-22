Manchester United takeover news ahead of a second deadline to buy the club.

Manchester United are expecting bids in excess of £5 billion ahead of tonight's takeover deadline.

Interested parties in the Red Devils must submit second offers by 21.00 GMT this evening to declare an interest in buying the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Daily Mail reports that six bids for United are expected - to take over either full control from the Glazer family or for partial investment. Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are both set to make offers, having visited the Old Trafford outfit last week.

It is reported that United could be sold for more than £5 billion, which would make it the world's most expensive sports franchise in the world. NFL team the Denver Broncos were sold for £3.85 billion in August 2022, while Chelsea were sold to a Todd Boehly-led consortium for £2.5 billion in May 2022.

Certainly, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will be watching how events at Manchester United pan out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It emerged in November that the Reds had been put up for sale by FSG. Principal owner John Henry recently revealed that the American group is seeking investment rather than a complete takeover.

It was only weeks after Liverpool had been put on the market that the Glazer family then revealed their stance.

Given both historic clubs are among the most prestigious in world football, FSG will be keep a keen eye in terms of a price tag on United for a potential barometer when it comes to valuing Liverpool.

Advertisement

Advertisement