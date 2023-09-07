From left: FSG trio Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and John Henry. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

So deadline day has arrived. Not on these short, mind you. That's come and gone almost a week ago. Who would have thought that this time 12 months ago, Liverpool fans would be keeping abreast of the final day of the Saudi Pro League's transfer window, let alone having a pang of worry their side's talisman could be poached?

Yet the status quo has drastically changed. The acceleration and priority of the Gulf state to build the game means that there is a genuine regard for the deals being brokered. Saudi Arabia's aggressive policy to poach some of Europe's premium names, albeit the vast majority being in on the downward spiral in their careers, has meant they've managed to recruit players who would have once scarcely imagined they'd be playing in the desert. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first, making the move to Al-Nassr in January but he's been followed by the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr., Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez.

In truth, there may be no club who've been probed more by the Saudis this summer than Liverpool. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both left for Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively for a combined £52 million. Roberto Firmino opted to join Al-Ahli after opting to depart Anfield at the end of his contract. Meanwhile, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara and Joe Gomez have all been the subject of admiring glances.

And before the window shuts, signing Mo Salah remains Saudi's priority. In truth, it's straightforward to see why. There is no player more iconic in the Middle East than the Egyptian and prising him to Saudi would be the ultimate statement.

Salah would, no doubt, be the biggest game-changing transfer for the Saudi Pro League if it were to happen. Granted, Ronaldo and Benzema have had significantly more successful careers when it comes to winning major honours. Salah, however, is still at the zenith of his career and displaying zero signs his powers are diminishing.

Jurgen Klopp has made is abundantly clear when it comes to Liverpool's stance over Salah's future; he's not for sale. The Reds have already turned down a bid of up to £150 million including add-ons from Al-Ittihad and remain steadfast in their approach. Salah scored his 188th goal for Liverpool in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. He played his part in the other two. His influence at Anfield remains as important as ever - in fact, it has augmented after the departures of former captain Henderson and vice-skipper James Milner.

Salah is arguably only behind Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland when it comes to who's the best player on the planet. What's more, his injury record is impeccable, much down to him being the consummate professional who's in immaculate physical shape.

The debate across Merseyside - and the wider football world for that matter - this week has been what sort of figure it may take Liverpool to perhaps consider a sale. Reports have suggested that Al-Ittihad are readying a new offer worth £200 million. If that were to land on owners Fenway Sports Group's doorsteps then it would be intriguing how they reacted. Some Kopites have suggested they would take that money and there is a valid argument to do so.

While Salah is still operating at the peak of his powers, he is aged 31. At some point, father time will creep up on him and he'll not be able to operate at the levels he's once used to. If Liverpool wait an additional year to perhaps cash in, his value will deplete. What's more, the time from now until the January window is a short one. With two more international breaks in place, the Reds have 16 Premier League matches in that time. In January, Salah will be away with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. Should they reach the final as they did in 2022 then he could be absent for four top-flight fixtures.

But Klopp only knows too well that Liverpool would be leaving themselves short if Salah were to leave. Reinforcements cannot be brought in while there's no natural replacement in the current squad. Luis Diaz is much more suited to playing on the left flank, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are best utilised as strikers and the versatile Diogo Jota offers energy and tenacity but lacks the guile Salah has. The Reds have Ben Doak in their roster and he has a bright future ahead but is nowhere near ready for the cut and thrust of the Premier League week in, week out aged 17.

FSG are regarded as astute businesspeople. Since arriving in 2010, they have restored Liverpool's place at the top of European football. A significant reason was the decision to appoint Klopp as managed in October 2015. The German transformed the Reds from perennial underachievers to Champions League and Premier League winners.