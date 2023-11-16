The Fenway Sports Group chairman has been speaking on a deal to invest in the PGA Tour.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has insisted that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not taking their 'eye of the ball' when it comes to their current teams despite expanding their portfolio.

FSG own three widely-recognisable sports outfits in the Reds, Major League Baseball outfit the Boston Red Sox and National Hockey League side the Pittsburgh Penguins - along with NASCAR's RFK Racing.

However, the Boston-based group have turned their attention to golf this year. In June, they purchased a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League, which is spearheaded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. They have named their team Boston Common, with McIlroy and lifelong Liverpool fan Tyrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott representing the New Englanders.

What's more, FSG have been in discussions about investing in the PGA Tour. The creation of LIV Golf, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, caused a rift in the sport, with major winners including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka all making the switch.

It came as a surprise when a merger between LIV, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) was agreed in the summer but with a deadline set for 31 December, negotiations have stalled and an agreement is looking unlikely to be reached.

As a result, FSG have looked to take advantage. Golf journalist Alan Shipnuck suggested John Henry and Co. had mad a 'monster bid' to usurp the Saudis while the Washington Post reported earlier this week that FSG were the 'presumed leader’ for PGA Tour Enterprises, a new profit-based entity.

Talk of FSG expanding their empire may concern sections of Liverpool fans. They may fear the Americans are spreading themselves too thin and there will be less attention paid to Jurgen Klopp's side.

However, FSG and Reds chief Werner - speaking to the Boston Globe at the Major League Baseball owners meetings on Wednesday - stressed that was not the case.

He said: “There are a number of people who have raised their hands to say that they would be interested in helping the new PGA, and it’s really up to the players and the board to decide the direction they want to go in. We’ve said that we think that we can help them, but it’s really up to them to decide the path.

“We’ve always thought golf is a growth sport and we feel we have competency in hospitality, in ticketing, creating enthusiasm for the venue that you come to, sponsorship, relations with the fans — these are areas that we have expertise in.