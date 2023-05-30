Mike Gordon has explained why Jorg Schmadtke has been hired as Liverpool’s new sporting director.

The German’s expected arrival to the Anfield technical staff has been confirmed as he replaces the outgoing Julian Ward.

Schmadtke left his role as Wolfsburg sporting director last January, having previously held similar positions at Cologne, Hannover and Alemannia Aachen.

He’ll start life at Liverpool on 1 June - subject to a work permit - and Gordon believes Schmadtke, who has signed an initial short-term deal, will bring ‘a wealth of knowledge and experience’.

Fenway Sports Group president Gordon said: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Jorg to Liverpool Football Club in the knowledge that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us.

“Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jürgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.

