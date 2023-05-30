Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

‘Will bring’ - FSG explain why Liverpool have hired Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director

Jorg Schmadtke is Liverpool’s new sporting director.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 30th May 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:18 BST

Mike Gordon has explained why Jorg Schmadtke has been hired as Liverpool’s new sporting director.

The German’s expected arrival to the Anfield technical staff has been confirmed as he replaces the outgoing Julian Ward.

Schmadtke left his role as Wolfsburg sporting director last January, having previously held similar positions at Cologne, Hannover and Alemannia Aachen.

Most Popular

He’ll start life at Liverpool on 1 June - subject to a work permit - and Gordon believes Schmadtke, who has signed an initial short-term deal, will bring ‘a wealth of knowledge and experience’.

Fenway Sports Group president Gordon said: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Jorg to Liverpool Football Club in the knowledge that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us.

“Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jürgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.

“At the same time as we welcome Jorg, we must also bid a fond farewell to Julian Ward, who has served us with unstinting diligence, fortitude and energy in a number of roles, the most recent one being sporting director.”

Related topics:Sporting Director