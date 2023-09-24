FSG chairman in attendance for Liverpool’s clash against West Ham
Liverpool face West Ham United with chairman Tom Werner watching on.
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner for today’s Premier League encounter against West Ham.
The FSG chief is at Anfield for the first time since the final game of the 2021-22 season. Werner was in the stands for the 3-1 victory over LASK earlier in the week.
Now he’s on Merseyside as Liverpool go in search of a seventh successive victory in all competitions. Werner shook the hands of the Liverpool players as they went out on to the pitch to warm-up, as well as members of the coaching staff. The Reds’ principal owner John Henry attended the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of this season.