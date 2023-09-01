Liverpool have so far turned down one bid for Mo Salah.

FSG trio Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and John Henry celebrate Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2019. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) president Mike Gordon held an amicable call with Saudi Arabia representatives over Liverpool talisman Mo Salah.

The Athletic reports that Gordon - an Anfield director - was in contact with officials from the Saudi Pro League on behalf of Al-Ittihad. A bid of up to £150 million incuding add-ons was tabled yet the Reds are steadfast Salah is not for sale.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Salah, who has netted 187 goals since joining from AS Roma in 2017, will not be departing this summer. And owners FSG are seemingly backing the German by rebuffing such a lofty bid for the 31-year-old.

Salah has two years remaining on his current contract, which is worth around £350,000 per week and places him as the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Speaking at Liverpool’s pre-match press conference before Sunday’s clash against Aston Villa, Klopp said: “The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that. We cannot (sell Salah). That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”