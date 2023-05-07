Reports suggest Jorg Schmadtk is in talks about becoming Liverpool’s new sporting director.

Liverpool are in talks with Jorg Schmadtk about becoming the club’s new sporting director.

Several reports suggest that the 59-year-old is the front-runner to land the key backroom role. Julian Ward will depart Anfield at the end of the season - only 12 months after succeeding the much-vaunted Michael Edwards.

And it is said that Schmadtf is leading the way to take up the soon-to-be vacated position. He’s held similar roles at German clubs Aachen, Hannover 96, FC Cologne and Wolfsburg and is well known to Klopp..

According to The Athletic, Klopp has played his part in the process - along with Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon

Speaking recently about Liverpool’s search for a new sporting director, Klopp said: “From what I’ve heard it’s all going in the right direction.

“How many clubs are out there without a sporting director now? Pretty much everyone has one because it makes sense.

“It’s not about how a manager is involved in decision-making, it’s about the process. If a manager has to do that, I’ve got no idea how the guys did that in the past. Talking to all the agents, all these things, talking about a pound here and a pound there. No chance. You need people for that.