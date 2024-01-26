FSG trio Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and John Henry celebrate Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2019. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon has given his reaction to Jurgen Klopp's shock departure as Liverpool manager.

Klopp has announced he will depart the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. He's served as Liverpool manager since 2015, restoring the club's status back among the European elite and winning six major trophies. They include the Champions League in 2019 and a maiden Premier League title a year later.

However, owners FSG will now have to search for a successor for Klopp and his coaching staff, The likes of Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi have been tipped, with Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders also set to depart.

Gordon revealed that FSG conduct 'due diligence behind the scenes which will allow our football operations department to adapt to a future' without Klopp.

Via Liverpool's official website, Gordon said: “First and foremost, on behalf of John Henry and Tom Werner, I would like to state our profound appreciation for Jürgen. It goes without saying that we will be hugely saddened to lose not just a manager of such calibre, but a person and leader for whom we have enormous respect, gratitude and affection. At the same time, we fully respect his wishes and the reasons why he has decided the current season will be his last at Liverpool.

“In keeping with Jürgen’s expressed wishes, we will save the comprehensive tributes for a more appropriate time but nevertheless, we would be remiss if we did not take this opportunity to reaffirm that his appointment remains one of the greatest blessings of our time as owners.

“The incredible achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves, so too does the joy that Jürgen and his team have brought to all of us supporters. His many accomplishments will never be taken for granted. To appropriate an adage synonymous with another Liverpool managerial great, Jürgen Klopp ‘made the people happy’ and we have total confidence he will continue to do so until his eventual departure.

“It is testament to Jürgen’s unstinting professionalism and ongoing commitment to the best interests of Liverpool FC that his decision was arrived at in a way which allows for business as usual to be maintained for the remainder of his tenure while simultaneously creating an opportunity for us to prepare for the future.

“Our priority now is two-fold. First, to ensure that the progress that has been made on the pitch this season is maintained in the final months of the campaign. Second, to continue the due diligence behind the scenes which will allow our football operations department to adapt to a future without Jürgen. As ever, these ambitions will be pursued in the best interests of the club and its supporters and we will update fans as and when significant developments are made.