Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) majority owner John Henry, praised Liverpool for 'dominating' Manchester City in the second half of their 1-1 draw.

The Premier League title rivals could not be separated at Anfield, meaning the race for the silverware remains razor-thin. Arsenal are now top on goal difference ahead of the Reds, with City a point adrift.

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead in the 23rd minute through a well-worked through finished by John Stones. But Liverpool equalised five minutes into the second period when Alexis Mac Allister dispatched a penalty won by Darwin Nunez. Jurgen Klopp's troops had several chances to win the game after that and had a late penalty appeal turned down when Mac Allister went down from the challenge of Jeremy Doku, who had hit the post for City only minutes earlier.

On the game, Pizzuti - who also serves as an FSG director, posted on Instagram: "Gritty 1-1 draw again with Man City. Absolutely dominated the second half with possession and attempts."

One supporter commented that Liverpool should have had another spot-kick in the 98th minute that on-field referee Michael Oliver and VAR official Stuart Attwell were not interested in. Pizzuti replied: "Looked like a penalty..."

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg agreed that Liverpool should have had a chance to win the game from the penalty spot in the dying embers. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "Liverpool should have been awarded a stoppage-time penalty against Manchester City but this is the problem in the Premier League right now – referees are making mistakes in matches and not being helped by their VARs.

The ball bounces up. Alexis Mac Allister moves towards it. Jeremy Doku’s foot is high. He catches Mac Allister in the chest. Outside of the box, this would have resulted in a free-kick, every day of the week. Just because it happened inside the box does not suddenly transform it into a clean challenge when Mac Allister might be left playing connect the dots on his chest on Monday morning.