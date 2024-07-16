FSG principal owner John Henry. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

FSG have made a decision not to buy Bordeaux

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have pulled the plug on a purchase of Bordeaux.

Liverpool’s owners were looking to buy the French side, who have been demoted to the third tier because of financial issues because of debt problems. The Boston-based group are aiming to expand their footballing portfolio after bringing back ex-Reds sporting director Michael Edwards to become FSG’s CEO of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after meeting Bordeaux officials, FSG have released a statement to confirm discussions have now ended.

It said: “Following extensive and constructive discussions with all stakeholders, Fenway Sports Group has made the decision not to pursue the acquisition of FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the chairman and members of the DNCG for giving us the opportunity to meet with them, and thank all of our interlocutors, within FC Girondins de Bordeaux and beyond, for their collaboration over the past weeks as we sought a solution.

“Despite our disappointment at not being able to find a viable outcome, we wish the club and its supporters the best possible future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bordeaux statement revealed that the cost of stadium repairs and economics of French football meant was why talks broke down. It said: “FC Girondins de Bordeaux and its shareholder have been informed by Fenway Sports Group of its desire not to pursue discussions initiated in recent weeks with a view to purchasing the club.

“This decision is explained in particular by the significant cost of the stadium in the years to come, but also by the general economic context of French football. FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Gerard Lopez thank Fenway Sports Group for the interest shown in the club as well as its teams for travelling to meet its stakeholders.

“The club and its shareholder are now putting all their energy into finalising a financing plan for the 2024/2025 season with a view to the appeal hearing.”