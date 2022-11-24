Liverpool and Manchester United have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group and the Glazer family respectively.

Headlines over the past few weeks on Merseyside have been dominated by Liverpool being put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

And the Reds being put on the market has certainly garnered a lot of attention from elsewhere. Rival supporters have also likely kept a close eye on how a change of ownership at Anfield could impact their club.

Any billionaire who’s ever fancied owning one of the biggest teams in the world - or at least a stake in one - was alerted to the chance two-and-a-half weeks ago.

But if there was a party weighing up a bid, there is a chance plans may have changed after news emerged that Manchester United are also on the market.

If there is one club more prestigious than Liverpool in the Premier League then it might just be United. Despite rapidly declining since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure almost a decade ago, many still view them as the feather in English football’s cap.

However, FSG have reason not to panic United being put on the market could impact a potential Liverpoo takeover. In fact, there four factors why the Reds could be viewed as more attractive for investors.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp with the Champions League trophy in 2019. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Any prospective owner will want stability at the top of the club. Liverpool certainly have that in Klopp.

Before the German's arrival, the Reds remained Premier League pretenders with only their past to shout about. There had been a near title miss under Brendan Rodgers, as well as a League Cup and FA Cup final.

However, after appointing Klopp in October 2015, the changes at Anfield have been seismic. His remit was to restore Liverpool to the European elite - and it's been achieved emphatically.

Every trophy possible, bar the Europa League in his first season when beaten by Sevilla in the final, have been yielded. A sixth Champions League was added to the trophy cabinet in 2019 (and 30-year wait for a league title ended (and first Premier League crown) the following season. In addition, the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield also adorn the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Klopp is revered as one of the best managers in the world. Many argue only Pep Guardiola is above him. Having signed a new deal until 2025 in April, his future is secured - which is an asset to anyone.

In credit to Erik ten Hag, he's made an encouraging start so far. However, ten Hag is still to prove he's among the elite and been in the job only a matter of months.

AXA Training Centre

Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fans are only lucky enough to see Liverpool's players on match days for the most part. However, games are just a small - albeit the most important - part of a player's week.

The majority of the time they spend is at the training ground. And that's why they are so pivotal.

As training grounds go, Liverpool's couldn't be much better. The £50 million investment into the AXA Training Centre, moving the first team from Melwood to Kirkby, means the Reds now boast one of the best in Europe.

Compare that to United's Carrington training ground. It's well known that modernisation is needed, having moved there more than 20 years ago.

Any potential investor in Liverpool will not need to immediately inject cash into such a refurbishment.

Anfield expansion

Liverpool are redeveloping the Anfield Road End stand. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

The same can be said for both clubs' stadiums. United legend Gary Neville has summed up the difference between Anfield and Old Trafford perfectly.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Neville said: "I used to laugh when I went to Anfield and compared it to Old Trafford.

"I'd always think: 'They can never catch up, they're too far behind'. They're building that second stand now behind the goal where the away fans sit. The main stand now is towering up.

"Anfield will be a more modern ground than Manchester United and Old Trafford in 12 months. That is unforgivable."

Indeed, FSG splashed out £110 million to revamp the Main Stand. And currently ongoing is an £80 million expansion of the Anfield Road End, which will take capacity to 61,000.

Old Trafford, on the other hand, requires funds pledged for rejuvenation.

Recruitment

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool signing a contract extension with Michael Gordon President of Fenway Sports Group and Julian Ward assistant sporting director of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on April 28, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Not only do Liverpool have a top-drawer manager, they have the backroom team to boot.

A chief reason why Klopp has succeeded so much has been down to the recruitment. Michael Edwards forged a reputation as an astute sporting director who was capable of not only having an eye for a player but driving a hard bargain. The likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino were all recruited during his tenure.

During Klopp's tenure, there haven't been many signings who have disappointed.

Edwards may have departed but his former right-hand man, Julian Ward, was appointed successor. Already, Ward showed his prowess to hijack Tottenham's move for Luis Diaz before ensuring that Darwin Nunez signed for Liverpool rather than United in the summer. In addition, significant fees were accrued for fringe players Takumi Minamino (£15 million and Neco Williams (£17 million).

United's recruitment, in years gone by, has left a lot to be desired. Hundreds of millions of pounds has been wasted on the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku while the jury is still out on Jadon Sancho.