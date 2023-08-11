Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion is being tracked by Chelsea and Liverpool ahead of the new Premier League season

Liverpool have agreed a stunning £110 million deal with Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

The Athletic suggests that the Reds have beaten Chelsea to the Brighton midfielder and he will have his medical today.

Liverpool were in hot pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia yet had three bids turned down culminating at £46 million.

The Reds subsequently turned their attention to Caicedo, who had been expected to sign for Chelsea for much of the summer transfer window. The London side had four offers snubbed, with Brighton holding out for £100 million.

Now Jurgen Klopp’s men have reportedly swooped in to smash their transfer record of £75 million paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Liverpool have bene desperate for a new defensive midfielder after the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively.