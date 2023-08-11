Liverpool have agreed a stunning £110 million deal with Moises Caicedo, according to reports.
The Athletic suggests that the Reds have beaten Chelsea to the Brighton midfielder and he will have his medical today.
Liverpool were in hot pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia yet had three bids turned down culminating at £46 million.
The Reds subsequently turned their attention to Caicedo, who had been expected to sign for Chelsea for much of the summer transfer window. The London side had four offers snubbed, with Brighton holding out for £100 million.
Now Jurgen Klopp’s men have reportedly swooped in to smash their transfer record of £75 million paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.
Liverpool have bene desperate for a new defensive midfielder after the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively.
With a move for Lavia stalling, Kop legend Jamie Carragher called the saga ‘embarrassing’ while Gary Neville - speaking to The Overlap - said that Reds owners FSG should be giving Klopp the £100 million to purchase Caicedo.