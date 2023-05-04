FSG learn extent of $535 million boost that could help Liverpool investment search

Liverpool‘s estimated valuation has increased by more than $500 million in the past two years.

Business sports experts Sportico have compiled a list of the most valuable football clubs in the world. It is based on ‘team-specific revenue multiples, which remains the standard metric for valuing sports franchises in transactions, as earnings can have dramatic fluctuations from year to year, based on player spending and special expenses’.

The outlet conducted ‘interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including 10 sports bankers and attorneys who actively work on soccer transactions, as well as more than a dozen individuals at firms investing in global soccer franchises’.

And on the list, Liverpool sit an impressive fourth and are said to be valued at $4.71 billion (£3.8 billion). That places them behind Manchester United ($5.95bn), Real Madrid ($5.23bn) and Barcelona ($4.95bn).

From the study that Sportico conducted in 2021, Liverpool’s valuation has been augmented by $570 billion - a 14% rise in total. The Reds’ lofty position - ahead of the likes of Premier League rivals Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham along with European powerhouses such as Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus - could prove to be a boost to owners Fenway Sports Group in their investment hunt.

FSG are looking for a partial sale of Liverpool, having put the club on the market at the start of November. Principal owner John Henry revealed earlier this year that the American group have been in talks with potential investors.