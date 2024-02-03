Liverpool principal owner John Henry at Anfield. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have appointed a new senior advisor whose knowledge is set to help appoint Jurgen Klopp's successor as Liverpool manager.

FSG confirmed on Friday that Theo Epstein will be joining the top brass to advise 'sporting operations across the portfolio and consult on strategic growth an investment initiatives'.

Epstein's background is in baseball and has worked with John Henry and Co. previously, having served as the Boston Red Sox's general manager between 2003-2011. In that period, he ended the 'Curtse of Bambino' as in 2004 the Red Sox won their first World Series title for 86 years before guiding the Massachusetts-based team to a second crown in 2007.]

Epstein also ended the Chicago Cubs' 108-year wait for a World Series title in 2016. He joined Arcos Sports Partners - a private equity firm who hold a minority stage in FSG - in 2021 but has now reunited with his former employers.

The 50-year-old will work across FSG's sports team, as they they also NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR team RFK Racing. And according to The Athletic, one of Epstein's 'most immediate and highest-profile tasks will be consulting as Liverpool hires a replacement for Klopp'.

The German announced the bombshell news last week that he will depart as Liverpool manager at the end of the season. Klopp has returned the Reds to the pinnacle of European football during his eight years in the Anfield hot seat, guiding the club to six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

FSG president Mike Gordon is leading the search, with Liverpool also in the process of hiring a new sporting director after the departure of Jorg Schamdtke following the January transfer window.

FSG and Liverpool principal owner Henry said: “There is no question that Theo left an indelible mark on our history that represented a transformative era.