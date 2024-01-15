Liverpool owner John Henry with wife Linda Pizzuti Henry. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Linza Pizzuti, the wife of Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry, has detailed how she had to escape Iceland after a volcanic eruption.

The town of Grindavík in the south-west of the country is under threat after a second eruption in the past month, with reports suggesting three houses are engulfed by fire.

Pizzuti was on holiday in Iceland with her son, Xander, and detailed how she was woken up by tremors on Sunday morning and had to escape.

Pizzuti - who is also an FSG partner - wrote on Instagram: "I woke up at around 3:45 AM from the bed shaking in my hotel room. I thought it may be a low scale earthquake, but the tremors kept coming at about the same intensity, so I wasn’t sure. I called down to the hotel desk and there wasn’t an answer… I got my son up and we started to get dressed when an emergency alarm then went off, and we were told we had to evacuate. We quickly grabbed our bags and followed instructions.

"Officials were organized and careful, everyone in the area was accounted for and safely evacuated in time. We experienced an intense series of around 200 earthquakes - largest measuring 3.5 magnitude (according to officials). We went to the airport to catch a flight out in case it got worse.

"A 3200-foot long volcanic fissure opened the earth at around 8 AM, and this is the video I took from the plane taking off just after 9 AM. Fountains of lava have reached 160 feet high.

"The first fissure is growing, this afternoon a second fissure opened, and a slow moving river of lava is flowing, reaching the village where a few houses in the evacuated village of Grindavik have caught fire.