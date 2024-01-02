FSG partner makes 'wild' Liverpool admission after Newcastle United victory

Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points with a 4-2 win.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk celebrate in Liverpool's win over Newcastle. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry, celebrated Liverpool's victorious start to 2024.

The Reds earned a 4-2 win over Newcastle United to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table. The Anfield encounter was goalless after 45 minutes, although Mo Salah missed a penalty while both teams had the ball in the back of the net only for the offside flag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second half proved a pulsating affair, with Salah firing a double while Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo netted for Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool now have breathing space ahead of Aston Villa in the title race, although third-placed Manchester City, who are five points adrift, have a game in hand.

Pizzuti, who is also an FSG partner, toasted the triumph after a 'wild' game. She posted on Instagram: "Starting off 2024 with 3 more points after a wild second half. Now sitting 3 points clear at the top of the table."