FSG partner makes 'wild' Liverpool admission after Newcastle United victory
Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points with a 4-2 win.
Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry, celebrated Liverpool's victorious start to 2024.
The Reds earned a 4-2 win over Newcastle United to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table. The Anfield encounter was goalless after 45 minutes, although Mo Salah missed a penalty while both teams had the ball in the back of the net only for the offside flag.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The second half proved a pulsating affair, with Salah firing a double while Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo netted for Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool now have breathing space ahead of Aston Villa in the title race, although third-placed Manchester City, who are five points adrift, have a game in hand.
Pizzuti, who is also an FSG partner, toasted the triumph after a 'wild' game. She posted on Instagram: "Starting off 2024 with 3 more points after a wild second half. Now sitting 3 points clear at the top of the table."
Liverpool now turn their attention to the FA Cup when they travel to Arsenal - who are fourth in the Premier League - on Sunday (16.30 GMT) before facing Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.