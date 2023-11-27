FSG partner sends 'brilliant' Liverpool message amid multi-million deal signed
Trent Alexander-Arnold rescued Liverpool a 1-1 draw against Man City.
Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry, hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City as 'brilliant'.
Alexander-Arnold, who has signed a multi-million-pound deal with Adidas and wore unreleased Predator boots for the first time on Saturday, fired home the Reds' equaliser with 10 minutes remaining at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool had to soak up pressure for long periods but limited the Premier League champions to few clear-cut chances after Erling Haaland's 26th-minute opener. Alexander-Arnold's strike not only ended City's run of 23 successive home victories but kept Jurgen Klopp's outfit just a point adrift in the title race. Arsenal have subsequently moved to the summit after a 1-0 triumph over Brentford.
Posting on Instagram, Pizzuti - who is also a partner in FSG - said: "After a brilliant goal by TAA, the big match ended in a 1-1 draw against Man City, away - ending Man City’s home winning streak. The two clubs remain a point apart at the top."