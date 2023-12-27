The Reds signed off 2023 with a 2-0 triumph at Turf Moor. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring after six minutes before Jurgen Klopp's side missed a swathe of goalsoring chances. But Diogo Jota came off the bench on his return from a hamstring injury to seal the three points in the 90th minute.

Liverpool are now top of the Premier League and two points ahead of Arsenal, who are not in action until tomorrow. The past 12 months have proven up and down for the Reds as they required a strong end to the 2022-23 campaign to finish fifth in the table while they had a squad overhaul in the summer transfer window. This campaign, Klopp's troops are challenging for the title while they're into the Carabao Cup semi-finals and have reached the Europa League last 16.