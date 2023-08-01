It’s been the busiest transfer window for some time at Liverpool.

A proactive summer was always expected after a lacklustre 2022-23 season. With the Reds surrendering their Champions League spot following a fifth-place finish in the Premier League, changes have been afoot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six senior players have departed - including captain Jordan Henderson and vice-skipper James Milner. Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and now Fabinho have also moved on to pastures new. The sextet were all members of Jurgen Klopp’s side that won six major trophies - including the Champions League and Premier League.

So far, Liverpool have filled their void with just two players. They’ve opted to add quality rather than quantity, though, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai being recruited for a combined £95 million. However, a couple more additions could still be in the offing before the transfer window closes on September 1.

After Fabinho’s switch to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad, a new defensive midfielder is required. Romeo Lavia is at the top of the Reds’ wish list although Southampton are demanding £50 million. And Klopp is also said to still covet a new defender to add to his ranks. With a month until deadline day, there will be plenty of clamour from Kopites for owners Fenway Sports Group to give the Liverpool boss the backing he needs to deliver success once again.

However, across the Atlantic, FSG are facing similar calls - and not just from fans. Tonight, Major League Baseball’s trade deadline cuts off at 23.00 BST. The Boston Red Sox, who have been owned by FSG since 2002, are in a battle to make the play-offs. They currently sit second-bottom of the AL East table with a record of 56 wins and 50 losses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having missed the play-offs last season, the pressure is on chief baseball officer Chain Bloom and the FSG hierarchy to deliver. Although four World Series titles have been won during FSG’s tenure, fans in New England are hungry to see their team deliver more silverware. They made their feelings clear in January when principal owner John Henry was booed by Red Sox supporters at a Winter Weekend event in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was also hit with a similar reception at the NHL Winter Classic at the Red Sox’s Fenway Park earlier in the month.

Those in the Red Sox dressing room are also desperate for glory. Star player Rafael Devers signed an 11-year deal worth $331 million (£258 million) earlier this year. And speaking to the Boston Globe, Devers insisted that new players are needed before the trade deadline for the Red Sox to truly compete.

“Everybody knows what we need,” Devers said last Sunday. “Hopefully we can get that in the next few days. We can’t control that as players. All we can do is give 100 per cent on the field. But we need pitching.

“I think we’ve played good baseball and we’ve tried very hard. We’ve been killing ourselves to be in the position we are in now. e would like them to reward us with a few good players coming in before the deadline. I think that’s something we’re looking forward to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m a player who wants to win. I love the intensity of the play-offs and everything that goes with it. I would love to be back there. That’s the reason everybody plays, to win the World Series.