Fulham vice-chairman gives honest reaction after suffering Liverpool semi-final defeat

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final after beating Fulham 3-2 in the last four.

By Will Rooney
Published 25th Jan 2024, 09:10 GMT
A general view of Fulham's Craven Cottage before their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)A general view of Fulham's Craven Cottage before their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Vice-chairman Tony Khan told of his pride after Fulham's Carabao Cup dream came to an end.

The Cottagers' chances of reaching Wembley were put paid to as they suffered a 3-2 semi-final loss on aggregate to Liverpool. The Reds earned a 2-1 win at Anfield in the first leg before Luis Diaz's strike earned a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp's side will now face Chelsea for the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season - a repeat of the 2022 showpiece which Liverpool won on penalties.

Fulham's wait to win a first major trophy goes. And while Khan was disappointed, he felt it was a 'wonderful' achievement to reach to the top four. Khan, who also serves as sporting director with his father Shahid owning the club, posted on X: "Thank you @FulhamFC supporters + huge thanks you all at the Cottage tonight. The run the squad made together with our staff + supporters in the League Cup has been wonderful. I'm sad it's come to an end tonight, but very grateful to you all for making it happen. Come on Fulham!"

