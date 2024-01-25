The Cottagers' chances of reaching Wembley were put paid to as they suffered a 3-2 semi-final loss on aggregate to Liverpool. The Reds earned a 2-1 win at Anfield in the first leg before Luis Diaz's strike earned a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp's side will now face Chelsea for the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season - a repeat of the 2022 showpiece which Liverpool won on penalties.

Fulham's wait to win a first major trophy goes. And while Khan was disappointed, he felt it was a 'wonderful' achievement to reach to the top four. Khan, who also serves as sporting director with his father Shahid owning the club, posted on X: "Thank you @FulhamFC supporters + huge thanks you all at the Cottage tonight. The run the squad made together with our staff + supporters in the League Cup has been wonderful. I'm sad it's come to an end tonight, but very grateful to you all for making it happen. Come on Fulham!"