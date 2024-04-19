Fulham vs Liverpool injury news: as four players ruled out and one more doubtful

Liverpool have to swiftly dust themselves down after their Europa League exit as they turn their attention to a trip to Fulham on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Reds’ dream of winning a European trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s final season as manager were ended with a 3-1 defeat by Atalanta in the quarter-finals. A 3-0 reverse in the first leg at Anfield ultimately did the damage.

But Liverpool did earn a 1-0 triumph in the reverse clash in Italy. While the performance was nowhere near their scintillating best, they did at least record a clean sheet - their first in 10 games.

And Klopp still has a chance to bow out in glorious fashion should the Premier League title be yielded. The Reds are in third spot and two points behind Manchester City with six games to play. And while a City slip up is unlikely, Liverpool have to pounce if that does happen.

Klopp’s troops face Fulham for the fourth time this campaign. Liverpool earned a thrilling 4-3 win at Anfield in December before beating the Cottagers 2-1 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg a month later. The reverse fixture at Craven Cottage ended as a 1-1 stalemate, with the Reds subsequently beating Chelsea in the final to claim the silverware.

Marco Silva’s side are 12th in the table and are capable of pulling off an upset, having triumphed 2-1 over second-placed Arsenal this term. Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the team news for both clubs.

1 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder remains absent with a hip injury. He's made just one fleeting substitute cameo this season and is set to depart in the summer.

2 . Joel Matip - out The defender continues his recovery from ACL surgery he had in December.

3 . Conor Bradley - out The right-back suffered ankle ligament damage in last week's loss against Palace and won't be back until next month.