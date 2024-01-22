Liverpool aim to book their spot at Wembley when they travel to Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday (20.00 GMT).

The Reds take a 2-1 lead into the Craven Cottage encounter after the first clash at Anfield two weeks ago. It wasn't all plain sailing for Jurgen Klopp's side and they had to battle from behind, with goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo putting Liverpool in command.

After enjoying an 11-day break, the Reds returned to action with a 4-0 win at AFC Bournemouth to move five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. Now they have the chance to reach the first final of the season, which would be an outstanding achievement for Liverpool after their squad summer overhaul.

Fulham will not be underestimated, however, and Marco Silva's troops will head into the tie plenty fresh and have the backing of the home crowd.

1 . Fode Ballo Toure - out Representing Senegal at AFCON.

2 . Calvin Bassey - out The defender is representing Nigeria at AFCON.

3 . Alex Iwobi - out The former Everton man is also at AFCON with Nigeria.