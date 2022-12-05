Liverpool squad in full as they prepare to face AC Milan and Porto in the Dubai Super Cup.

Liverpool have confirmed their initial squad for their trip to Dubai this week.

The Reds left for the United Arab Emirates today, with an initial 33-man set-up on the plane. They’ll undergo a warm-weather training camp along with games against AC Milan and Porto in the Dubai Super Cup.

Included in the Jurgen Klopp’s squad are key players such as Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz (knee), Joel Matip (calf) and Naby Keita (hamstring) will aim to work their way back to fitness ahead of the season restarting later this month following respective injuries.

In addition, Diogo Jota will continue his rehab in the Middle Eastern sunshine as he battles back from a calf injury.

In addition, Arthur Melo has made the trip. The midfielder underwent thigh surgery having made just one appearance since arriving on a season-long loan from Juventus.

Youngsters including Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Kaide Gordon - who has been sidelined since pre-season - also make the trip.

Darwin Nunez is set to link-up with the Liverpool squad next week. He's given some time off after Uruguay crashed out of the World Cup.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold (both England), Alisson Becker, Fabinho (both Brazil), Virgil van Dijk (Holland) and Ibrahima Konate (France) remain in the competition.

Liverpool squad: Adrian, Kelleher, Davies, Mrozek, Pitaluga, Salah, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Gordon, Keita, Matip, Gomez, Jota, Arthur, Diaz, Thiago, Firmino, Chambers, Quansah, Clark, Frauendorf, Stewart, Doak, Cain, Corness.