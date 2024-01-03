Liverpool have a very strong squad with plenty of players tied down for years to come.

Liverpool's squad is particularly strong at the current moment with a blend of experience, quality, youth and new signings.

Key players are tied down with deals for the future but there are some questions surrounding a few senior figures as we enter 2024. There will be decisions that will have to be made down the line as Jurgen Klopp takes stock of his squad after what could be a very successful season.

Given we have entered a new year, LiverpoolWorld has decided to review the full Liverpool senior squad to see the contract status of every player in Klopp's squad, to see what potential decisions will have to be made in the coming months and years.

1 . Adrian - 2024 The reserve keeper could well move on after spending four years at the club.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - 2024 Injuries have been meant he hasn't featured since April 2023 and given Liverpool's recruitment in midfield, they may allow him to allow to leave in the summer.

3 . Joel Matip - 2024 Likely to be injured until near the end of the season, Matip may have played his last game for the club. He has been a terrific servant for the club but they may be ready to move on and find a younger, fresher replacement.

4 . Nat Phillips - 2025 The centre-back has spent the majority of his Liverpool career on loan and it is likely that he will leave the club at some point before his deal expires.