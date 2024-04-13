Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s injury list is looking much healthier than it has been for long periods this season.

The Reds have had fitness issues throughout the campaign. And coupled with their hectic fixture list, it has appeared to have caught up with them. Jurgen Klopp’s side’s form has dropped, having been held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last week before suffering a shock 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Yet Liverpool are still in the race to be crowned Premier League champions with seven games remaining - while they will not have given up hope of turning the tables on Atalanta in the reverse clash.

The Reds welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Sunday and here’s a look at the current injury situation - and when those on the treatment table could return.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

Liverpool’s vice-captain was back on the bench against Atalanta, having been sidelined for the best part of two months. However, Klopp confirmed he had no intention of playing Alexander-Arnold and he was only on the bench because 12 substitutes could be names. Therefore, there is a chance that Alexander-Arnold could still be given more time to build his fitness before he is deemed ready to make a return to action.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Sunday 14 April.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper hasn’t made an outing for more than two months. Alisson is back in part of training but is still to fully join the rest of his team-mates. It means that he will need a few more sessions.

Potential return game: Potential return game: Atalanta (A), Thursday 18 April or Fulham (A), Sunday 21 April.

Stefan Bajcetic - other

The midfielder was also in the squad for the Atalanta loss but unused. Bajcetic hasn’t made an appearance for six months and Liverpool are being cautious with his return given he’s only 19. Klopp has also admitted Bajcetic could get minutes for the under-21s before again being deemed ready for the first team.

Potential return game: Atalanta (A), Thursday 18 April.

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The Spain international has made just one five-minute cameo all campaign because of his ongoing issue. Thiago is unlikely to play for Liverpool again as his contract expires in the summer.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The popular defender continues his recovery after rupturing his ACL in December. Matip is back running on the grass but returning before the end of the season will come too soon for him. Matip is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Potential return game: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The exciting teenage winger had surgery four months ago. Doak is also running back outside of late.