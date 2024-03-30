Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on March 28, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping that they can welcome back two of their players when they return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

The Reds' Premier League title charge recommences after the international break, having suffered a 3-2 loss against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrahima Konate made a playing return during the international break representing France. The centre-back has missed Liverpool's previous three matches but was given an extra rest day after reporting back to Merseyside and is in line to feature.

There is also a chance that Curtis Jones could be available for the first time in six weeks, having sustained an ankle injury in a 4-1 win at Brentford on 17 February. Jones was due to train on Friday although manager Jurgen Klopp was not sure if the midfielder will be able to feature against Brighton.

The Reds are sweating on the fitness on Andy Robertson, who was forced off with an ankle problem in Scotland's 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland. The left-back's issue is not serious and is being assessed daily.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota (both knee) and Alisson Becker (hamstring) could make a return to part of team training next week while Stefan Bajcetic is set to up his workload with the under-21s. Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joel Matip and Ben Doak (both knee) remain absent.

Liverpool potential players available against Brighton

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Clark.