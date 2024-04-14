Full Liverpool squad available against Crystal Palace - as five players ruled out and one doubt
Jurgen Klopp will have to assess if Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to make a return to Liverpool’s squad in the Premier League against Crystal Palace (14.00 BST).
Alexander-Arnold has not made an appearance for the Reds in more than two months after aggravating a knee issue. As a result, Conor Bradley has deputised at right-back along with Joe Gomez.
However, Alexander-Arnold made a return to the bench in Liverpool’s shock 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League quaarter-final first leg. Fans would have wondered why Liverpool’s vice-captain was not used as a substitute, with Diogo Jota being brought on. Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted after the reverse that Alexander-Arnold was among the subs as Liverpool could name 12 substitutes in the competition.
Now the Reds chief has to weight up whether Alexander-Arnold can again be involved. Jota is likely to be back on the bench again after making a good impact against Atalanta.
Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic made his first appearance in six months for the under-21s in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last Friday. Bajcetic featured for 30 minutes meaning he’s highly unlikely to be involved against Palace.
Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak remain absent.
Liverpool potential players available vs Crystal Palace
Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek.
Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.
Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Clark.
Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz.
