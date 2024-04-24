Liverpool prepare to face Atalanta in the Europa League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are unable to call on Diogo Jota when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park (20.00 BST).

Jurgen Klopp has admitted the versatile forward has suffered a fresh setback after last weekend’s 3-1 win over Fulham. Jota recently returned to action from a two-month knee absence and netted the final goal in the Craven Cottage.

But the Portugal international felt an issue after that and has been ruled out of action for the next two weeks. It means Jota is sidelined against Everton, along with upcoming fixtures against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

It is a blow for Liverpool in their pursuit of the Premier League title. The Reds have the chance to go four points clear of Manchester City with a victory over their fierce rivals.

Jota will one of five sidelined for the Reds. Conor Bradley remains unavailable until next month while Joel Matip (knee), and Thiago Alcantara (hip) won’t play again this season. Ben Doak continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Jota’s absence means a berth in Klopp’s squad is up for grabs after the Fulham win. Stefan Bajcetic played 45 minutes for the under-21s in a 2-1 defeat by Sunderland on Monday evening as he continues his recovery from a long-term issue. Jayden Danns featured for 74 minutes while goalscorer Lewis Koumas played the entire match.

Liverpool players available to face Everton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark.