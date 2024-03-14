Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference at on March 13, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool aim to confirm their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals when they face Sparta Prague at Anfield tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Reds firmly have one foot in the next round after the first leg. Jurgen Klopp's side romped to a 5-1 victory in the Czech capital, meaning they only have to ensure there is not a complete capitulation to move into the last eight of the competition.

Klopp has suggested he will name a starting line-up that is capable of winning the game, though, rather than play a team awash of youngsters. “Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool manager said: "The idea for the line-up will be to have the best legs for that game because that’s what we need, because we have to ignore the [first-leg] result, I would say, but not the performance and performance-wise they had massive chances against us. They caused us massive problems in moments."

Liverpool still have a lengthy injury list and they'll be without a plethora of players again. Ibrahima Konate did not train with the group yesterday, having limped off in the first meeting against Sparta and missed Sunday's 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City. It is likely Konate will be absent against Sparta with the hope of being back for Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

Curtis Jones (ankle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Alisson Becker (hamstring) remain sidelined along with Diogo Jota (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joel Matip (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (other) and Ben Doak (knee). Meanwhile, Jayden Danns also did not train. The 18-year-old striker, who bagged a brace in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton, suffered a concussion in the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest earlier this month. Fellow youngster Calum Scanlon cannot be called upon as he has an injury.

Meanwhile, academy duo Trey Nyoni, 16, and Amara Nallo, 17, were in training. Nyoni made his debut off the bench to become the club's youngest FA Cup appearance-maker against Southampton while Nallo was an unused substituted against City. But both can't feature against Sparta as they are ineligible because of UEFA squad rules having arrived from Leicester City and West Ham United respectively last summer.

It also remains to be seen whether Ryan Gravenberch will make a return. The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in the first half of Liverpool's Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea and has missed the subsequent four games. However, Gravenberch did train with the Reds yesterday.

Liverpool potential players available to face Sparta Prague

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek.

Defenders: Gomez, Bradley, van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, McConnell.