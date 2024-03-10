Full Liverpool squad to face Man City as nine players ruled out and one doubtful

Jurgen Klopp speaks to his Liverpool squad. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool's Premier League title ambitions face the ultimate test when they face Manchester City at Anfield (15.45 GMT).

The Reds won't be crowned champions if they are able to prove victorious against the current conquerors - but a loss would prove a hammer blow. Just one point separates the modern-day rivals in the race for the silverware with 11 fixtures remaining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet neither side are top of the table after Arsenal's 2-1 defeat of Brentford last night, which has put the pressure on Liverpool and City. What's more, another interesting sub-plot is that it will be the final meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola before the former leaves the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season.

And heading into the showdown, Liverpool's injury crisis remains. Mo Salah returned to action in the 5-1 Europa League last-16 first-leg win over Sparta League earlier this week. The Reds' talisman had been struggling with a hamstring injury suffered at the African Cup of Nations representing Egypt.

Darwin Nunez has bagged three goals in two games while Dominik Szoboszlai is also back playing after a hamstring problem.

However, Klopp is sweating on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate. The defender was forced off early in the second half against Sparta when he pulled up chasing back. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: "Ibou was rather positive last night [Thursday], he thought he made the right decision in the right moment saying it's better I go [off]. But how we know, that doesn't mean a lot unfortunately."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool will definitely be without nine players. They include vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has irked the City fan-base by claiming the trophies won by the Reds 'mean more' because of the financial differences between the two clubs.

No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker has a hamstring issue while Diogo Jota is absent with a knee injury. Midfield quartet Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch (both ankle), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (other) are unavailable along with Joel Matip (ACL).

Eighteen-year-old forward Jayden Danns, who scored a double in last week's 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton, missed the Sparta game with concussion. He could come back onto the bench depending on protocol.

Liverpool potential players available to face Man City

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek.

Defenders: Bradley, Gomez, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni.