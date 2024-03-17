Liverpool's squad warm-up. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool bid to reach the FA Cup semi-finals when they make the trip to Manchester United (15.30 GMT).

The Reds can take another step closer to winning four trophies this season, with an exciting finale in store. Last weekend's 1-1 draw against Manchester City leaves Jurgen Klopp's side second in the Premier League table only on goal difference. Meanwhile, they eased into the Europa League last eight earlier this week with an 11-2 aggregate victory over Sparta Prague.

Liverpool will be favourites against United at Old Trafford given the balance of power that has shifted. The Red Devils have been unable to restore their position to the Premier League elite and sit just sixth in the table.

However, United held Liverpool to a goalless stalemate at Anfield in December and they cannot be underestimated. What's more, Klopp's men continue to have injury issues.

The Liverpool manager has confirmed that Curtis Jones (ankle), Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota (both knee) are making progress but won't be back until after the international break when speaking at his pre-match press conference. Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic - who has been limited to only two appearances this season - is expected to be back in team training following the hiatus of the campaign.

No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains sidelined with a 'serious' hamstring injury. There is also doubt whether Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Joel Matip (knee) may play again this term while Ben Doak continues his comeback from knee surgery he had in December.

What's more, Klopp is expected Ibrahima Konate to again be absent against United. The centre-back has missed the previous two games. Liverpool were set to assess Konate's fitness again.

But Ryan Gravenberch, who has been sidelined since suffering ankle ligament damage in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea last month, is back in training and expected to be on the bench.

Potential Liverpool players available against Man Utd

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek.

Defenders: Bradley, van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Konate, Nallo, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni.