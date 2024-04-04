Liverpool pair Wataru Endo, right, and Dominik Szoboszlai. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Wataru Endo is nursing a knock ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Endo has become a key player for the Reds since signing from Stuttgart last summer. The Japan international is now a regular starter in the No.6 role and has made 34 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

However, Endo picked up a minor issue in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Brighton which resulted in Liverpool moving two points clear at the top of the Premier League table. And Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of basement side Sheffield United, has admitted that the Reds are going to have to manage the midfielder. The Liverpool boss said: “He got a knock in the last game so we will have to see what we do with him for tomorrow. The skillset of each player is crucial to how we want to play but offensively the protections needs to be first and foremost.

“(It) Has to be perfect, gives you the freedom to fly offensively and a natural defensive minded midfielder is super helpful. In possession, he is doing really well too. Partners up with everyone really well, worked out well. Super important."

Curtis Jones is expected to be back in Liverpool’s squad for the first time in almost two months, having recovered from an ankle injury suffered at Brentford on 17 February. Andy Robertson is another expected to be involved after sustaining his own ankle issue representing Scotland last week.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota (both knee) and Alisson Becker (hamstring) remain unavailable along with long-term absentees Joel Matip (ACL), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Ben Doak (knee).

Potential Liverpool players available to face Sheffield United

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomes, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, McConnell.