Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on May 02, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool will hope that Virgil van Dijk is given the green light to feature against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

The Reds are aiming to send Jurgen Klopp out on a high after dropping out of the Premier League title race in recent weeks. It has been a disappointing ending to Klopp’s reign, with aspirations of a quadruple once harboured. But three victories can see the German given the send off that is deserved.

The pressure off Liverpool when they face Spurs. Despite failing to win four of their previous five league games, the Reds have qualified for the Champions League next term. That is the chief aim at the start of every season.

However, van Dijk is doubtful to captain Liverpool against Tottenham. The centre-back was absent from training earlier this week, with Klopp admitting van Dijk will be assessed before the encounter. If the Holland international is unavailable then at least one change will have to be made from last week’s 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Conor Bradley is expected to be back for Liverpool, having missed the past three games with ankle ligament damage. The right-back has returned to training.

Diogo Jota remains unavailable while 19-year-old midfielder Bobby Clark revealed earlier this week that he won’t feature again this term. Joel Matip (ACL), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Ben Doak (knee) are long-term absentees.

Potential full Liverpool squad available to face Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, McConnell.