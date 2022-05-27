Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho have travelled to Paris as Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool have jetted off to Paris for the Champions League final against Real Madrid tomorrow night.

The Reds left Liverpool John Lennon Airport earlier this afternoon.

And there were 26 members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad who boarded the plane.

Included in the group was midfield duo Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Both have been injury concerns heading into the showpiece clash against Real but are in contention to feature at the Stade de France.

Fabinho has missed Liverpool’s previous three games with a hamstring injury, whil Thiago Alcantara limped off with an Achilles issue in the 3-1 win over Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

Joe Gomez has made the trip to Paris after an ankle issue which ruled him out of the Wolves victory.

Divock Origi was present despite being expected to miss out with a muscle problem.

Youngster Rhys Williams also made the cut.

Full Liverpool squad

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Alisson, Kelleher.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Tsimikas, van Dijk, R.Williams.

Midfielders: Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago.