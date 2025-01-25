Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team news to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool will be without three players when they face Ipswich Town in the Premier League today (3pm GMT kick-off).

The Reds head into the encounter six points clear at the summit of the table. A dramatic 2-0 victory at Brentford last weekend, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s stoppage-time double, ensured that Arne Slot’s side’s position became more commanding as Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Liverpool are in the middle of a busy schedule and prepare for a third game in eight days, having earned a 2-1 win over LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday. But the Reds lost Curtis Jones to injury during the triumph - and he has been ruled out of the Ipswich game. The midfielder has not sustained a serious issue but head coach is unsure whether Jones will be able to face PSV Eindhoven or Bournemouth next week.

Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “"He went out during half-time, so that's mostly not a good sign, and it wasn't because he will not be available for the game tomorrow. The rest we have to wait and see how long it's going to take. I'm not expecting months… but let's see if he's available for PSV or Bournemouth."

Diogo Jota (muscle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) remain absent for Liverpool. It means that Slot has 21 senior players to select from and that only third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros is set to be omitted from the Reds’ squad.

With Jones absent, it means that Tyler Morton is likely to be recalled for Premier League duty. The 22-year-old has not been involved in the past six league games and his four appearances this season have all come in cup competitions.

Slot also confirmed that Ibrahima Konate is getting ready to be able to play twice per week again. The defender recovered from a knee injury at the start of the month but has been carefully managed. Konate admitted before Lille that he has been playing on painkillers and is poised to replace Jarell Quansah at centre-back.

Slot will have to weigh up whether to continue with Nunez spearheading the attack. The Uruguay international featured for 90 minutes against Lille but Luis Diaz could revert back to a central role.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are set to be without two of their chief attacking players in Sammie Szmodics and Conor Chaplin. Winger Chiedozie Ogbene is sidelined for the rest of the season with an achilles issue but Kalvin Phillips will return for the Tractor Boys. The on-loan midfielder could not feature against his parent club in the 6-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Full Liverpool squad available to face Ipswich

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni.

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns.