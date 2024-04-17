Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have announced their travelling party for tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Atalanta.

There are no expected absences from the 24-man squad heading to Bergamo - with Jurgen Klopp’s options looking much healthier than in recent weeks. And that’s what the Reds will need if they’re to turn around a three-goal deficit. They suffered a shock 3-0 loss at Anfield last week.

Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold have come through their respective returns to action unscathed. Both made a comeback in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace. Diogo Jota is also finding rhythm having played in the past two games.

As expected, Conor Bradley is not involved after limping off against Palace. The right-back has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign and deputised superbly in the absence of Alexander-Arnold.

However, there is no Stefan Bacjetic involved. The 19-year-old was on the bench for last week’s defeat by Atalanta before making his first appearance in six months the following day for the under-21s in a 3-0 win over Manchester United. Bajcetic did train with Klopp’s troops earlier today but it appears that Liverpool believe it’s wiser he gets more sessions under his belt.