Liverpool injury news on Cody Gakpo, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool have a huge week in their season - as they prepare for two seismic games.

The Reds’ attention turns away from the Premier League title race. Arne Slot’s side’s 3-1 win over Southampton was not as convincing as many would have liked. The first-half performance was lacklustre and prompted stern words from Slot in the dressing room to spark a comeback in the second period.

With Arsenal being held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, Liverpool are now 15 points clear at the summit of the top flight. It is a matter of when, not if, the Reds will claim the silverware for the 20th time.

But Slot’s side are still fighting on three fronts. In truth, supporters may not be sated by just winning the Premier League. The Reds are in Champions League and Carabao Cup action in their next two games. On Tuesday, they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield for the second leg of the last 16 tie of the European Cup. Liverpool hold a 1-0 aggregate lead after their smash-and-grab triumph at the Parc des Princes last week.

Then Liverpool make the trip to Wembley to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Come this time next week, the Reds will know whether they are still challenging for a trio of trophies or it will be only the Premier League added to the Anfield cabinet.

Given the magnitude of the two fixtures, Slot will want all of his troops available. With that in mind, here’s the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

Cody Gakpo - ankle

The forward has been back on the treatment table with a recurrence of a minor ankle injury. Gakpo has missed four of Liverpool’s past six games because of his issue. The Netherlands international, who has scored 16 goals this season, was not fit enough to feature on the bench against Southampton rather than being saved for games against PSG and Newcastle. Slot said: “I would have taken him because this was the most important game of the week, like I told you – and the first of three finals. So, if he would have been able then I would have definitely had him on the bench, but unfortunately he wasn't. I do hope the next two finals we will play a bit better than the first one.”

Potential return game: PSG (H), Tuesday 11 March of Newcastle (N), Sunday 16 March.

Conor Bradley - hamstring

The right-back finds himself unavailable for a second time this season with a hamstring issue. He missed around a month earlier in the campaign and that means that Liverpool are unlikely to rush Bradley back. Speaking on February 25, Slot said: "I cannot exactly tell how many [weeks he will miss]. It's clear he went off with a muscle injury and it's going to take a while before he's back."

Potential return: Everton (H), Tuesday 2 April.

Joe Gomez - hamstring

The versatile defender is sidelined for a prolonged period after having surgery last month. There is a hope that Gomez will be back for the final stages of the season but, as things stand, he is not close to being fit.

Potential return: May

Tyler Morton - shoulder

The midfielder has an operation for his issue last month. Morton has been a peripheral figure this season but featured three times on the road to Wembley. It means he’s set to watch the game from the stands.

Potential return: N/A.