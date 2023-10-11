Gakpo, Thiago, Bajcetic: full Liverpool injury list and potential return dates - gallery
Liverpool injury news as they next face Everton in the Merseyside derby.
Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied with Liverpool’s current position at the second international break of the 2023-24 season.
After substantial change to the Reds’ squad over the summer, with captain Jordan Henderson and vice-skipper James Milner departing along with Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, there were some doubts how well Jurgen Klopp’s troops would start.
But supporters aplenty are more than pleased. Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League, three points adrift of the summit, and their only loss came in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur that was shrouded in controversy. They’ve also won both games of their Europa League campaign, as well as easing into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Klopp will be hoping that none of his troops return with injuries from international duty. The Reds have one of their biggest games of the season when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday 21 October. Liverpool will also be hoping some of their players currently sidelined will also be back for that fixture. With that in mind, here’s the latest on the injury situation at Anfield.