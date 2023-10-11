Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied with Liverpool’s current position at the second international break of the 2023-24 season.

After substantial change to the Reds’ squad over the summer, with captain Jordan Henderson and vice-skipper James Milner departing along with Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, there were some doubts how well Jurgen Klopp’s troops would start.

But supporters aplenty are more than pleased. Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League, three points adrift of the summit, and their only loss came in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur that was shrouded in controversy. They’ve also won both games of their Europa League campaign, as well as easing into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Klopp will be hoping that none of his troops return with injuries from international duty. The Reds have one of their biggest games of the season when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday 21 October. Liverpool will also be hoping some of their players currently sidelined will also be back for that fixture. With that in mind, here’s the latest on the injury situation at Anfield.

1 . Cody Gakpo - knee The forward was withdrawn just moments after scoring the equaliser in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham. Gakpo missed the Reds’ past two games and has been omitted from Holland duty. However, Gakpo is no longer wearing a knee brace and moving on his own, with his issue not as bad as first feared. Potential return game: Everton (H), Sat 21 Oct. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - knee The goalkeeper suffered a knock in training that required 12 stitches. He missed Liverpool’s previous two games and was also not included in the Republic of Ireland squad. Potential return game: Everton (H), Sat 21 Oct. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Stefan Bajacetic - calf After having adductor surgery in March, Bajcetic made two appearances before suffering a muscle problem, which is normal after a long-term problem. Klopp is not putting pressure on the 19-year-old midfielder to make a swift comeback. Potential return game: N/A Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images