Gakpo, Nunez, Jones: full Liverpool injury and suspension list and potential return dates - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the Europa League clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.
The availability for Liverpool’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur was as good as it gets for any manager.
Yet after the full-time whistle of a 2-1 loss that was shrouded in controversy, things aren’t looking as dandy for the Reds. Curtis Jones was slapped with a red card after a VAR review, while Diogo Jota was also given his marching orders for two bookable offences. And to compound Liverpool’s misery, Cody Gakpo was forced off with an injury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Reds return to action when they face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday (20.00 BST). Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the current injury and suspension list.