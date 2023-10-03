The availability for Liverpool’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur was as good as it gets for any manager.

Yet after the full-time whistle of a 2-1 loss that was shrouded in controversy, things aren’t looking as dandy for the Reds. Curtis Jones was slapped with a red card after a VAR review, while Diogo Jota was also given his marching orders for two bookable offences. And to compound Liverpool’s misery, Cody Gakpo was forced off with an injury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.