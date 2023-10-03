Register
Liverpool injury list. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Gakpo, Nunez, Jones: full Liverpool injury and suspension list and potential return dates - gallery

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Europa League clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 07:59 BST

The availability for Liverpool’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur was as good as it gets for any manager.

Yet after the full-time whistle of a 2-1 loss that was shrouded in controversy, things aren’t looking as dandy for the Reds. Curtis Jones was slapped with a red card after a VAR review, while Diogo Jota was also given his marching orders for two bookable offences. And to compound Liverpool’s misery, Cody Gakpo was forced off with an injury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Reds return to action when they face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday (20.00 BST). Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the current injury and suspension list.

Received two yellow cards for Liverpool, which means he’ll miss the trip to Brighton on Sunday. However, Jota is available to feature against Union SG in the Europa League.

1. Diogo Jota - suspension

Received two yellow cards for Liverpool, which means he’ll miss the trip to Brighton on Sunday. However, Jota is available to feature against Union SG in the Europa League. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Red card against Tottenham means he’s out for the next three Premier League games. Liverpool have appealed hoping for it to be overturned but Jones can also feature against Union SG in the Europa League.

2. Curtis Jones - suspension

Red card against Tottenham means he’s out for the next three Premier League games. Liverpool have appealed hoping for it to be overturned but Jones can also feature against Union SG in the Europa League. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The striker went down injured after scoring the equaliser against Spurs and left north London in a brace. Klopp admitted Gakpo’s issue is a ‘bad one’. Potential return game: N/A.

3. Cody Gakpo - knee

The striker went down injured after scoring the equaliser against Spurs and left north London in a brace. Klopp admitted Gakpo’s issue is a ‘bad one’. Potential return game: N/A. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The striker did not start against Spurs as he had pain around the bone of his knee. He did not come on against Spurs but Klopp was not concerned about his setback. Potential return game: Union SG (H), Thurs 5 Oct.

4. Darwin Nunez - knee

The striker did not start against Spurs as he had pain around the bone of his knee. He did not come on against Spurs but Klopp was not concerned about his setback. Potential return game: Union SG (H), Thurs 5 Oct.

