Liverpool are now preparing to face West Ham United away from home with their season all-but over following a Merseyside derby defeat during the week. Jurgen Klopp has seen his men slip off the boil over recent weeks, and not only have they dropped out of the Europa League, but their Premier League title race now looks to be all-but over.

The Reds will want to finish the season strongly, but they will also be planning ahead of next season, with a new manager and new recruits required. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Lineker talks Salah

Gary Lineker has issued his verdict on Mo Salah’s recent struggles for Liverpool. "I suspect there’s nothing wrong in the mind of Mo Salah, he’s just having one of those little spells that all strikers have," said Lineker on The Two Robbies podcast.

"He’s been prolific, he’s been prolific again this season. He’s just having a bad patch at the wrong time. He’s come back from a couple of injuries and that can make a difference. I omit him from any real criticism, but he has been cold in the past few weeks, but that happens to all strikers."

Jordan on Slot

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has been assessing Liverpool’s potential appointment of Arne Slot after the Reds opened talks with the Feyenoord boss.