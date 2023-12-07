Gary Neville and Roy Keane have been discussing the Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp argument as another Premier League title race develops.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane are in disagreement over which of Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola would be better to work under. Guardiola and Klopp have often been compared during their careers, especially during the pair's time in England.

City and Liverpool have been among the best two teams for much of the last decade, and the former has come out on top more often than not. Guardiola has been more successful during his career, but it would be fair to say he has benefitted from working with clubs with more money to spend compared to Klopp.

One of the key questions is which of the elite coaches players would rather work for, keeping in mind they do have different styles, with Guardiola the tactical master and Klopp being a motivational genius. The question is one former Manchester United men Neville and Keane discussed on the latest Stick to Football podcast.

Neville backed Klopp, saying: "If I was still playing now, I would prefer to play for Jürgen Klopp over Pep Guardiola purely for the football he plays. It’s the style of football that I like with the speed, power and aggression.”