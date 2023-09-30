Register
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Gary Neville and Stephen Warnock agree on Liverpool red card as Curtis Jones sent off v Tottenham

Curtis Jones was sent off during Liverpool’s Premier League clash at Tottenham

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 30th Sep 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 18:20 BST

Gary Neville and Stephen Warnock agreed Curtis Jones' red card in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur was harsh with the former Manchester United defender passionately arguing the incident should never have been a sending off.

Jones was dismissed after 26 minutes following a VAR check after catching Yves Bissouma on the shin after his foot came over the top of the ball.

The Liverpool midfielder was initially shown a yellow card but the referee was sent to the monitor and changed his decision and sent off the Reds player.

Most Popular

Neville felt there was no malice in the challenge and that a yellow would have been fair given his foot slipped off the top of the ball.

He said on commentary on Sky Sports: "For me it’s not a red card, and it's going to ruin the game. You can look at that one of two ways, and I think generally his foot has just slipped off the top of the ball. I might be wrong but my initial reaction is that wasn't a player looking to do the opposition player.

"If you see the end part in slow motion it is going to be a red card but you need to watch it in full motion. He has not gone over the top to do him. But, look, I felt a yellow would have been fine with the ambiguity that may exist on something like that."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live former Liverpool defender Warnock added: "I think it is very harsh. The big thing is that VAR are slowing the incident down as opposed to the initial challenge.

"He gets the top of the ball Curtis Jones and then his foot goes over the ball into the ankle of Bissouma. You can see both sides to the argument though.

"I understand why the Spurs fans are disappointed with the tackle but everything looks worse slowed down. This could change everything."

Related topics:Gary NevillePremier LeagueTottenham HotspurVARYves Bissouma