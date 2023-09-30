Gary Neville and Stephen Warnock agreed Curtis Jones' red card in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur was harsh with the former Manchester United defender passionately arguing the incident should never have been a sending off.

Jones was dismissed after 26 minutes following a VAR check after catching Yves Bissouma on the shin after his foot came over the top of the ball.

The Liverpool midfielder was initially shown a yellow card but the referee was sent to the monitor and changed his decision and sent off the Reds player.

Neville felt there was no malice in the challenge and that a yellow would have been fair given his foot slipped off the top of the ball.

He said on commentary on Sky Sports: "For me it’s not a red card, and it's going to ruin the game. You can look at that one of two ways, and I think generally his foot has just slipped off the top of the ball. I might be wrong but my initial reaction is that wasn't a player looking to do the opposition player.

"If you see the end part in slow motion it is going to be a red card but you need to watch it in full motion. He has not gone over the top to do him. But, look, I felt a yellow would have been fine with the ambiguity that may exist on something like that."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live former Liverpool defender Warnock added: "I think it is very harsh. The big thing is that VAR are slowing the incident down as opposed to the initial challenge.

"He gets the top of the ball Curtis Jones and then his foot goes over the ball into the ankle of Bissouma. You can see both sides to the argument though.