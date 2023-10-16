Gary Neville and Andy Robertson are in agreement over one Liverpool player and his standing among the best.

Gary Neville is in agreement with Andy Robertson over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Alisson has now been at Anfield for around six years after his £66.8million move from AS Roma back in 2018.

That fee raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but it proved to be a stroke of genius from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s recruitment staff, with Alisson going on to play a key role in Liverpool’s Champions League win, as well as their first Premier League title win. Though, as far as being the best goalkeeper in the world is concerned, there is plenty of competition between Thibaut Courtois, Ederson, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and others.

Sky Sports pundit Neville doesn’t need any convincing, though, recently claiming that Liverpool have the best there is between the sticks. “Hands. I’m going to go for Alisson because I think he’s the best goalkeeper in the league and in the world,” the former Manchester United star said when picking his all-star XI.

Those comments follow Liverpool star Robertson’s claim along similar lines last season, with the full-back saying: “I think Ali’s the best in the world for sure in what he does. We’ve all probably let him down this season in that he’s faced too many shots, he’s had to be making too many saves and I think he’ll be a lot happier tonight.”