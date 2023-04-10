The former Manchester United defender made the claim after his performance in a slightly different role over the weekend.

Gary Neville believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold would not be able to step into midfield in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool came from two-nil down at Anfield to salvage a point against the league leaders and the right-back provided a brilliant assist for Roberto Firmino to equalise in the 87th minute.

It was an end-to-end game that was constitued a Premier League classic that threw up plenty of talking points, with one of those being the 24-year-old taking on a slightly different role as an inverted defender.

Having played midfield during his days as a youth player, many believe that Alexander-Arnold could step into midfield to enhance his already brilliant passing ability as well as remove his defensive liabilities that have come under serious question this season in defence.

Neville, considered one of the Premier League’s best ever right-backs, spoke out on Sky Sports about how a move into Liverpool’s engine room would simply not work out for the defender.

“If he was actually playing in midfield away from home in the Premier League and he was getting the ball popped into him, when he’s got his back to play, that’s a different ball game. Trent wouldn’t be able to do that honestly.

“I think you need to play hundreds of games as a kid in midfield the awareness looking over your shoulder - this idea that we all say he can play midfield. I’ve heard it about fullbacks before “if you can play wide, you can play a winger” no they can’t.”

Despite that, Alexander-Arnold had the most touches, chances created and the second most tackles of any Liverpool player yesterday, as well as recording seven recoveries which showed his all-round capabilities despite the recent criticism.

He then explained his current situation and that he needs to take more care in his defensive work if he is to end his poor form at the back: “He doesn’t need to become the best defender in the world he just needs to not be a liability. I think just asking for a little bit of competence in your work and a little bit of attention.”

“Get out there quickly, get low make sure you don’t get beaten easily. If you let them cross it’s not the end of the world just don’t get beaten and don’t stop have people driving into your box.”

