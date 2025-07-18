Liverpool are trying to sign Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike is training wit Eintracht Frankfurt this morning.

German newspaper BILD reports that the striker is rubbing shoulders with the rest of his team-mates - which suggests that his switch to Anfield may not be imminent.

Liverpool have turned their attention to Ekitike as Newcastle United made it clear that they will not sell Alexander Isak. The Magpies were also interested in signing Ekitike and had bids rejected - but ended their interest after the Premier League champions then made an approach for the France under-21s international. Ekitike’s first choice is to join Arne Slot’s side. BILD suggested that he has ‘submitted a transfer request to the bosses’ of the Eagles and a six-year deal is said to be on the table.

The former Paris Saint-Germain centre-forward scored 22 goals last season to help Frankfurt finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League. He has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Ekitike has an £86 million release clause but the Reds will hope to secure his services for less. A bid has yet to be tabled but Liverpool want to sign the France under-21 international as soon as possible, with the club heading to Asia for a pre-season tour on Sunday. They will play friendlies against AC Milan and Yokohama.

However, it appears business as usual for Frankfurt and Ekitike after heading out for training this morning (Friday).

Liverpool have already had a busy summer and bringing in Ekitike would see their spending surpass £250 million. The Reds shattered their club transfer record to recruit Florian Wirtz for £100 million, with Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili also arriving.

Ekitike’s potential arrival could see Darwin Nunez depart the Reds. The Uruguay international started only eight Premier League games on the way to the title last season.