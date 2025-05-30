Florian Wirtz is closing in on a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s move for Florian Wirtz will be completed ‘in a matter of days’ according to reports.

German newspaper BILD suggests that the deal for Wirtz to join the Reds is ‘on the home stretch’. It is claimed that the playmaker has agreed a contract until 2030 with Liverpool and now discussions are ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen over a transfer fee.

In addition, it’s suggested that Liverpool are willing to pay £100 million in addition to up to £12 million in performance-based bonuses, which will smash the club’s current transfer record. The add-ons include certain factors that can easily be achieved, such as Champions League qualification, and more difficult clauses ie winning Europe’s elite club competition.

However, Leverkusen are said to be holding out for closer to their valuation of £126 million, with Liverpool trying to bring that figure. Five per cent of the fee will head to FC Koln, the club where Wirtz came through the ranks before joining Leverkusen aged 16. Regardless, BILD says that the two teams ‘are not very far apart in the overall package, a quick agreement seems likely’.

Meanwhile, The Athletic has suggested that Liverpool have made an offer of up to £109.4 million - which equates to 130 million euros - and is an improved bid.

Wirtz is regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe. The 22-year-old has been scintillating for Leverkusen in the past five years, firing 57 goals and recording 65 assists in 197 appearances. Last season, he was instrumental as Leverkusen claimed their maiden Bundesliga title without losing a game, as well as the DFB-Pokal.

It had widely been expected that Wirtz was set to join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. The German powerhouses had been thought to be front of the queue for some time. But Liverpool made their interest known and leapfrogged Munich in the transfer tussle.

The Reds are making early strides in the transfer window as they put plans in place to defend the Premier League title. Wirt’z Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong expected to be the first signing through the door. AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is also on the radar.

Speaking on Liverpool’s potential business after the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, Slot said: “We just want good players and ideally you sign them as soon as you can. But it's not always easy to sign good players, let alone to sign them early in the window. But this club doesn't start working from today onwards.

“There is so much hard work being done behind the scenes already this season to find out which targets we have and try to sign them. I have all the confidence that if we've addressed the right player that we try to sign that player. But let's see when that's going to happen and if that's going to happen because I'm very happy with the squad we already have.”