Liverpool are closing in on a club-record deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement over Florian Wirtz, it has been suggested.

German magazine Kicker reports that the Reds and Die Weerkself have ‘finally agreed on the terms of the transfer for the playmaker’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two clubs have been thrashing out the finer details over a deal for Wirtz, who will cost Liverpool a club-record fee. It is reported by Kicker that the total package will be up to £126 million, but some add-ons will be more difficult to achieve - with one being the Reds winning the Champions League.

It is said that now a breakthrough has been made that ‘the contract documents in German and English must now be finalised, reviewed, and signed’ before a medical goes ahead. Wirtz is currently on holiday after representing Germany in the post-season internationals.

Sources in England suggest that the fee will be a guaranteed £100 million plus £16 million in add-ons - which will be a British record fee.

Wirtz has enjoyed five-and-a-half magnificent seasons at Leverkusen and has established himself as one of the best young talents in Europe. In total, he has recorded 58 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2023-24 season, he played a pivotal role to help Die Werkself claim their maiden Bundesliga title without losing a game. Leverkusen also won the DFB-Pokal and the only game they were defeated in was at the hands of Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Wirtz came as a pleasant surprise to supporters. The 22-year-old had long been expected to join German superpowers Bayern Munich this summer, while Manchester City were said to be keen.

But the Reds entered the race and after Wirtz was reportedly impressed by head coach Arne Slot’s plan, he decided on a move to the Premier League champions. He is primed to pen a five-year deal on Merseyside and meet up with his new Liverpool team-mates

Bayern Munich director for sport Max Eberl said via German newspaper SV: "I don't know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool now apparently has to pay, It was clear, the entire club communicated, that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern. Now he's decided differently, even though the talks were very good. Everyone was at the table. But Florian decided otherwise. That's how it is in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the first step, you say, 'Damn it.' But one door closes, another opens. Now we'll reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. Now we're trying to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us."

Liverpool have already signed Wirtz’s close friend Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen this summer in a deal worth £29.5 million. Frimpong replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold after his departure to Real Madrid.

The Reds are also keen to sign AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, with suggestions that personal terms have already been agreed. The Cherries value Kerkez at around £45 million.