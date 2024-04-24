Wayne Rooney has told Liverpool to ‘get on with it’ amid complaints over 12.30pm kick-offs this season. The Reds saw their title race all-but ended by rivals Everton on Wednesday evening, losing 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were once again wasteful in front of goal, and they made the ultra-short trip home reflecting on what could have been, with no further trophies realistically available to them following their Carabao Cup title earlier this year.

Liverpool now turn their attention to a date with West Ham at London Road at 12.30pm on Saturday, and there has already been plenty said about the early kick-offs by the Reds camp. Klopp said earlier this season: “If I say a word about it then the world says, ‘He’s moaning again’. This is a joke. We had four players in South America who I haven’t even seen yet. It is like it is and we cannot change it. We will never change that, whoever we talk to. Now the TV channel has a different name, but obviously, it doesn’t change anything at all. They don’t give a… so why should I talk about that? We didn’t think about it.”

After Liverpool’s fixture list was mentioned on the Sky Sports coverage of the Merseyside derby, former Everton and Manchester United star Rooney snapped: “Again we're hearing about 12.30 kick-offs after they've just lost a derby. That Liverpool team should want to be on the pitch tomorrow morning to get the next game going. When you lose a game you want the next one to come quick. Just get on with it. It's part of your job. They should be ready to play."