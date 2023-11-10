The Manchester City midfielder has been linked with a move away after struggling for game time.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has backed his ex-team to move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, but only for the 'right price'.

Phillips, 27, has endured a hugely frustrating spell under Pep Guardiola as he played less than 600 minutes last season.

A troublesome shoulder injury kept him out of action for most of the season and he's only started one game so far - the 1-0 defeat in the EFL Cup to Newcastle United.

Speaking to Betfred, the former defender explained under what circumstances Liverpool should move for the City midfielder.

“If the price is right. I like him and he’s that sort of player who is happy to sit in that deep midfield role, win the ball back and feed it back to someone else, so I do think he would fit the bill, but not if you’re talking £50 to £60 million when he’s hardly played.

“If you’re trying to compete with these top teams whilst signing the players they don’t want, then you won’t be scaring the likes of Manchester City.”

Reports have linked Phillips with a move away to multiple clubs across Europe, TalkSport say Liverpool and Newcastle United are the leading candidates amid a whole host of interested clubs ahead of the January window, as well as Tottenham.

The midfielder had previously admitted he was mulling over his future, as he needs regular minutes to stake a claim to be involved with England at the European Championships next summer.