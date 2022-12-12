Fabio Carvalho scored in Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.

Phil Thompson believes that Fabio Carvalho is going to become a ‘star’ for Liverpool in the future.

The attacking midfielder was on target in the Reds' 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup on Sunday. Carvalho opened the scoring after just 40 seconds.

The 19-year-old arrived at Liverpool from Fulham in the summer transfer window. He's scored two goals in 16 appearances so far, although struggled to nail down a starting spot at Anfield.

Still, Carvalho was recruited very much with an eye for the future - and former Liverpool captain and assistant manager Thompson is confident that the Portugal under-21 international will be a hit.

He told LFCTV: “I think he's going to be an absolute star. It's where you play him and when you play him in certain games.

“Does he get the opportunity with Luis Diaz - I don't know what his injury is but I would reckon a couple of weeks. Does he start in that position or does [Darwin] Nunez, who seems to have made that position his own?

“Or does he play in one of the three in midfield? I think what he does, he's creative, he's got a goal in him. All those things are going to stand him in good stead. I think he's going to be a star for the club.”